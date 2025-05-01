XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 34,054 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.38. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

