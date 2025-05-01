XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 71,788 Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.10% of Vor Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vor Biopharma from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

VOR stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.87.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

