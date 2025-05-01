XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 136.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 123,039 shares during the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.0145 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

