XTX Topco Ltd Buys 20,847 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 521,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 286,540 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.84. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

