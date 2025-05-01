XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Precigen alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,872,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 190.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 124,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 100.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 98,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 49,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Precigen by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Price Performance

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 3,521.68% and a negative return on equity of 123.06%. Analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

View Our Latest Report on Precigen

Precigen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.