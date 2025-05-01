XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,789 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $96,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 68,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.94. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 104.02%. The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BLNK shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Blink Charging from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.04.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

