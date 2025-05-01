XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,983 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Adicet Bio worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $931,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 97,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 70,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.99. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACET. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

