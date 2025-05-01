XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Stake in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,948 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in POET Technologies were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POET opened at $4.08 on Thursday. POET Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

POET Technologies Profile

POET Technologies ( NASDAQ:POET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

