XTX Topco Ltd Has $50,000 Stake in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,708 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Uranium Royalty were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UROY. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Uranium Royalty from $7.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Uranium Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UROY opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $241.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

