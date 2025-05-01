XTX Topco Ltd Has $56,000 Holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 128,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 238,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLS opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $146.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.53. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group ( NASDAQ:SLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

