XTX Topco Ltd Has $73,000 Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,931 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Angi were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Angi alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 9,308.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Angi by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 914,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $569.87 million, a PE ratio of 143.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Angi

Angi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.