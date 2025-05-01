XTX Topco Ltd Has $76,000 Stake in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 160.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Compass Therapeutics were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 921.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 356,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 39,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $5,678,570.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Anderman acquired 20,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,340. This represents a 2,000.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners raised Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.40. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.