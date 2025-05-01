XTX Topco Ltd Has $82,000 Stake in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,141 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Torrid were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Torrid by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 437,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 222,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 354.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in Torrid by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $662.48 million, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.34 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CURV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Torrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

