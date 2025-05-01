XTX Topco Ltd Increases Holdings in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) by 123.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,555 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in IceCure Medical were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IceCure Medical by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
IceCure Medical Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of ICCM opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.43. IceCure Medical Ltd has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Friday, March 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ICCM
IceCure Medical Profile
IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IceCure Medical
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.