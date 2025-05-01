XTX Topco Ltd Increases Holdings in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) by 123.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,555 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in IceCure Medical were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IceCure Medical by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ICCM opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.43. IceCure Medical Ltd has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IceCure Medical ( NASDAQ:ICCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 376.85% and a negative return on equity of 124.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IceCure Medical Ltd will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICCM

IceCure Medical Profile

(Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.