XTX Topco Ltd Invests $53,000 in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.15% of SurgePays at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SurgePays by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in SurgePays by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 17,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SurgePays from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

SurgePays Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SURG opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. SurgePays, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.66). SurgePays had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SurgePays, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SurgePays Company Profile

(Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

