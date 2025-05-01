XTX Topco Ltd Invests $58,000 in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Sidus Space as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sidus Space in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIDU opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Sidus Space, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space ( NASDAQ:SIDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $1.61. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 291.96% and a negative return on equity of 129.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 million.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

