XTX Topco Ltd Invests $62,000 in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 22,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 35,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 88,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 51,517 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FBIO opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortress Biotech

(Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.