XTX Topco Ltd Invests $73,000 in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Get Agora alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TMT General Partner Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $13,004,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,459,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $10,192,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $3,082,000. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Agora Price Performance

API opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $302.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

View Our Latest Report on Agora

About Agora

(Free Report)

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.