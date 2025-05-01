XTX Topco Ltd Invests $75,000 in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 1,982.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Airship AI by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Airship AI in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airship AI Trading Down 2.5 %

AISP stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

