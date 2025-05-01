XTX Topco Ltd Invests $87,000 in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 339,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,668 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Global Blue Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GB opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.41. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

