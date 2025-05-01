XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $51,000 Investment in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.05% of Century Casinos as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. JB Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,620,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 90,556 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNTY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Century Casinos from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

