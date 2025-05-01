XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $70,000 Investment in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.14% of VYNE Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of VYNE opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.37. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,896.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

