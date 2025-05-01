XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNSS stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $96.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.76. Genasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

