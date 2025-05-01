XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Up 8.5 %

INZY opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

