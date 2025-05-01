XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,686,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 522,288 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,830,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 443,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 206,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

SJT opened at $5.82 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

