XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,648 RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RES. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,632,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in RPC by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 607,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,039,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 306,976 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,596,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RPC by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 195,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $4.70 on Thursday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $332.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RES. Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

