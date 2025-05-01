XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,314 Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WALD. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Waldencast during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 50,311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 301.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WALD shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $5.00 price target on Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Waldencast Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ WALD opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Waldencast plc has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

