XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 22,432 The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.11% of Cato as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cato alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cato by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cato in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cato by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 83,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cato by 40.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cato in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cato Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The Cato Co. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Cato Profile

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.29 million during the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%.

(Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.