XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 27,140 Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of Wrap Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Stock Performance

Wrap Technologies stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.34. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies ( NASDAQ:WRAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 480.59% and a negative net margin of 394.21%.

(Free Report)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

Featured Articles

