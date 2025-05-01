XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 447,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of CUE stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.02. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 468.02% and a negative return on equity of 156.38%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

