XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,908 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Zhihu by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZH stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $337.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.16. Zhihu Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.32.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

