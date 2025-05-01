XTX Topco Ltd Sells 131,806 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131,806 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 46,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,069,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ESPR opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.