XTX Topco Ltd Sells 199,642 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,642 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $860,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 2,712.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 265,387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

SVM opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

