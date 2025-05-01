XTX Topco Ltd Sells 20,942 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,942 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Protara Therapeutics were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 201,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 22,301 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $10.48.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 21,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $96,144.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,840.33. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

