XTX Topco Ltd Sells 426,074 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 426,074 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 976,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 82,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $119.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.05 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

