XTX Topco Ltd Sells 4,481 Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Super Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Super Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Super Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of Super Group stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Super Group Limited has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $517.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Super Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

