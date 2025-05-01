XTX Topco Ltd Takes $49,000 Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,661,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 1,072,140 shares during the last quarter. Catawba River Capital raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 193,067 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $3,215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

FLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.90.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

