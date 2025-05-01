XTX Topco Ltd Takes $61,000 Position in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of Cibus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cibus in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cibus in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cibus during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Cibus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cibus by 287.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Cibus Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBUS opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Cibus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cibus ( NASDAQ:CBUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). Cibus had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 10,724.78%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cibus, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cibus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Cibus Profile

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

