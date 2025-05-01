XTX Topco Ltd Takes $65,000 Position in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Friday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

TMC the metals Price Performance

Shares of TMC stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. TMC the metals company Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.46.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of ($20.18) million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMC the metals

In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 353,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $587,145.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,890.22. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

(Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.