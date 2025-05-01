XTX Topco Ltd Takes $88,000 Position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NHS. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 14,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 70,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Stories

