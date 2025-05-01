XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Get ECARX alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ECARX during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ECARX in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECARX in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000.

ECARX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ECX opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $481.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.47. ECARX Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ECARX in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ECX

ECARX Profile

(Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.