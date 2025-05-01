Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 402.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,089 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zevra Therapeutics were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZVRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $400.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.28). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. Research analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, CFO R. Laduane Clifton sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,697.46. This represents a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joshua Schafer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,759.96. This represents a 26.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,773 shares of company stock worth $674,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

