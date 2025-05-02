10,878 Shares in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

OSS stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 20.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSS

About One Stop Systems

(Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.