10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,262 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Leerink Partnrs lowered 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

In related news, Director Alan Mateo purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,237.74. This trade represents a 184.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $50,623.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,036.68. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $990.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.01. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

