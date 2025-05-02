11,182 Shares in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Atyr PHARMA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter worth about $53,093,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Atyr PHARMA Price Performance

ATYR stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. Atyr PHARMA INC has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $296.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Atyr PHARMA INC will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

(Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atyr PHARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atyr PHARMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.