12,126 Shares in Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zeo Energy by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the period.

Shares of ZEO opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.56. Zeo Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes.

