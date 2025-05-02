14,055 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDEC. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS PDEC opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $996.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

