14,055 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Posted by on May 2nd, 2025

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDECFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDEC. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS PDEC opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $996.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December (BATS:PDEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.