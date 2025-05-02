14,888 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,888 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $573.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

