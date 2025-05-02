16,082 Shares in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period.

TEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Telecom Argentina from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Telecom Argentina from $6.10 to $6.20 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

NYSE TEO opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 0.94. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.64. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

