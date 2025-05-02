17,101 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,102,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,281,000 after buying an additional 1,149,880 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 129,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 70,378 shares during the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

